10 futuristic appliances that will be on your 2018 wishlist

If you're planning to buy a new dishwasher, washing machine, range, vacuum cleaner, or just about any other appliance this year, wait a minute. We recently had the chance to get up close and personal with some incredible models, and we've seen some real problem solvers that could make your household chores much easier. They’re not in our labs yet, but we hope they will be soon, so we can test them for you. Meantime, here are a few you’ll want to check out before you make a purchase.

1. Thermador Entertainer’s dishwasher for party people

Credit: Reviewed.com / Cindy Bailen

When you’re out of clean glasses and your guests are ready for another round, you will wish you had this awesome dishwasher that’s made for entertaining. Its bottom rack is designed to hold glassware. Bowls, dishes and bar tools fit nicely on top. You can set it on Auto Gentle or Extra shine, which gives a hotter last rinse. To jazz things up when you open the door, you can use the app to make the LED lights any color of the rainbow, maybe to match the party decorations.

2. Samsung Q-drive washer that cleans clothes better and faster

Credit: Samsung

Small washing machines speak to owners of smaller homes, and to people who are really good at sorting their laundry. If you fall into one of those camps, Samsung offers a new 24-inch front-loader that the company claims can clean your clothes in a third less time.

Because the tub rotates one way and the wash plate rotates in the opposite direction, clothes move from top to bottom and back and forth, increasing the mechanical action that forces out dirt and stains. And, by the way, the stunning blue crystal door is based on Samsung TV designs.

3. Signature Kitchen 48-inch Pro Range for serious cooks

Credit: Reviewed.com / Cindy Bailen

If love to cook and have a large kitchen, consider a range that offers everything a gourmet cook could want. On the stove top, you can power up a front burner to 23,000 BTUs to quick fry, or keep a pot of stew barely bubbling on a back burner. Use the included griddle to make pancakes on an induction element, or fill up the sous vide basin and drop in a vacuum-sealed steak.

Rocking a pair of convection ovens, including one with true steam cooking, this range will make you feel like a professional chef.

4. Verona 5-burner range with dual ovens, for people who cook on electric stoves

Credit: Reviewed.com / Cindy Bailen

So, you don’t have gas in your kitchen, and you’re not looking for induction. Consider this 5-burner smoothtop range. It comes in a chic Euro-look white finish, and the one large/one small oven configuration is perfect for cooking up holiday dinners, or different weeknight meals for kids and grownups.

5. Whirlpool Sunset Bronze kitchen suite to enhance a warm kitchen

Credit: Whirlpool

If you’re ready for a unique finish on your new appliances, Whirlpool is finally gracing us with a Sunset Bronze kitchen suite. Perfectly timed for the trend toward warmer kitchen cabinet colors, the soft, subtle coppery glow will delight you every time you look at it. And it resists smudges and fingerprints, so you won’t be wiping it all day.

6. GE top-load washer for people who don’t have a laundry room sink

Credit: GE

This washer is good for pre-treating, which makes a huge difference when you’re dealing with stains. The Water Station feature is a faucet inside the washer that flows water and detergent out onto dirty garments before you put them in the tub, so that even without a sink, you can scrub out spots before you run the load.

7. Miele Blizzard CX1 vacuum cleaner that's easy to clean

Credit: Reviewed.com / Cindy Bailen

This new type of bagless works differently from other vacuums. When dirt comes into it, it spins quickly so that heavy dirt falls downward. It's easy to dump it out, without choking on a cloud of dust, because lightweight dirt gets trapped in the filter. When the filter needs cleaning, it alerts you. You press a button and the filter cleans itself.

8. Dacor four-door French door fridge that you can customize

Credit: Dacor

Did you ever think you'd be able to personalize your fridge? Dacor is letting you do it with a compartment that you can convert from freezer to refrigerator, and a drawer with temperatures you can set for meat, cold drinks, or dairy. We love the two freezer doors that you can open individually. Plus, there's a dual icemaker that can serve up regular and large cocktail ice cubes.

9. Electrolux washing machine with a dispenser for laundry pods

Credit: Electrolux

If you hate throwing the pod in the tub, where it may or may not dissolve, how about a washer that has a cup for laundry pods in the detergent dispenser? We've had this K-cup style feature in dishwashers for ages—now it's available in washing machines.

10. Monogram pizza oven for wood-fired flavor without the wood

Credit: Reviewed.com / Cindy Bailen

All right, this one is a stretch for some, because it costs about $10K and needs to be permanently installed, but what family doesn’t love pizza? And we’re not talking about heating up a DiGiorno here. This pizza oven has settings for baking your homemade pizza in a variety of styles, including New York and Detroit. It cooks the upper and lower crust separately. And the pizza you bake in this pizza box tastes like it came from a wood-fired oven. Best part of all, you will never fill your kitchen with garlicky smoke, because this little pizza oven has its own catalytic converter!