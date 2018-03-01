10 smoothie recipes to make your mornings healthy and easy

Smoothies are a great way to start off your mornings. They’re sweet, refreshing, and chock full of good-for-you ingredients. You can even sneak veggies in there without noticing them—and it still tastes good. I swear it’s magic.

Now that the weather’s heating up again, I find myself nose deep in smoothie recipes on Pinterest, dreaming of what I’m going to blend up next. Through my immense search, I’ve found the best smoothies for everyone: whether you’re trying to get your kid to eat (or drink) more vegetables or you want to add more protein to your diet.

Before you even look at this list, you’ll need to have the right blender. A cheap one will leave you with an inconsistent texture—or worse: chunks of kale floating around in your smoothie. We recommend the Breville Boss Super Blender ($339 at Amazon) for the most consistent and thorough blending. If you’re on a budget, the KitchenAid 5-Speed Diamond Blender ($100 on Amazon), the best affordable blender we've tested, will work just as well.

Now that you have a blender handy, here are the 10 best smoothie recipes you need to try.

Protein-packed smoothies for the fitness enthusiast

Credit: Maverick Baking / Leah's Plate Protein packed and delicious.

1. Chocolate Banana Protein Smoothie

For those of us worried that a blend of fruit will lack enough protein to sustain us throughout the day, get ready to be proved wrong. This Chocolate Banana Protein Smoothie from Maverick Baking is loaded with pea protein, which creates a creamy texture that will satisfy you until lunchtime. Pea protein may sound wacky, but it’s essentially flavorless, making it the perfect protein boost for any smoothie blend.

2. Vanilla Oat Protein Smoothie

The natural protein from almond butter combined with a scoop of vanilla protein powder to create a satisfying combination in the Vanilla Oat Protein Smoothie from Leah’s Plate. Oats are a filling carbohydrate, too, so you’ll be able power through your morning while drinking what basically tastes like a vanilla milkshake.

Green smoothies that don’t taste like grass

Credit: Running in a Skirt / Well Plated Feel like a green machine.

3. Kale, Pineapple and Ginger Detox Green Smoothie

I admit it, kale can be gross. It’s stringy and has a bitter aftertaste that will make you question why you’re eating it in the name of health. But when blended up with banana and pineapple, the taste is unnoticeable and feels more like a tropical vacation. The Kale, Pineapple and Ginger Detox Green Smoothie from Running in a Skirt has the addition of ginger and cinnamon, which have anti-inflammatory properties and are rumored to aid weight loss.

4. Apple Avocado Smoothie

Packed with avocado, apple, banana, ginger, and spinach, the Apple Avocado Smoothie from Well Plated will leave you feeling like a goddess (or god). The avocado and spinach create a delightful green color and add to the creaminess of the drink. Plus the cleansing combination of ginger and apple gives a refreshing feeling, especially after a night out. Make sure to have a good cutting board like our favorite to prep your produce.

Healthy smoothies your kids will actually want to drink

Credit: Happiness Is Homemade / Mom to Mom Nutrition Your kids will hardly notice they're drinking something good for them.

5. Healthy Blueberry Muffin Smoothie

A smoothie that tastes like one of your kid’s favorite baked good seems impossible. But the Healthy Blueberry Muffin Smoothie from Happiness Is Homemade does so with blueberries, Greek yogurt, honey, and oats. Loaded with protein and antioxidants, it’s a secret healthy breakfast you can send with your kiddos to school.

6. Chocolate Spinach Smoothie

Who doesn’t love chocolate? You can easily trick your fruit and veggie-resistant child into drinking a healthy chocolate shake for breakfast. The leafy green in this Chocolate Spinach Smoothie from Mom to Mom Nutrition is completely unnoticeable to the naked eye or tongue. So while your kid is chugging down chocolate, they’ll get plenty of zinc and vitamins A, C, and E too.

Smoothies loaded with hidden veggies

Credit: The Glowing Fridge / Family Food on the Table You'll never guess what veggies are in here.

7. Creamy Cauliflower Coconut Smoothie

We’ve heard of cauliflower rice, cauliflower pizza, and cauliflower wings, but have you ever tried cauliflower in your smoothie? Loaded with phytochemicals, vitamin C, and vitamin K, cauliflower is a great add-in for any nutrient-dense smoothie. This Creamy Cauliflower Coconut Smoothie from The Glowing Fridge packs a tropical punch. To chop up your ingredients, we suggest using the Victorinox Chef's Knife.

8. Berry Beet Smoothie with Broccoli

When beets are blended, they produce a vibrant color that’s bright enough to conceal any other veggies while adding antioxidants to the mix. The Berry Beet Smoothie with Broccoli from Family Food on the Table will give you a double dose of vegetables before 10 a.m. The recipe calls for cooked beets, so make sure to prep them the night before.

Vegan smoothies for the dairy-free

Credit: Cook Eat Paleo / Texanerin Dairy-free? No problem.

9. Shamrock Shake Smoothie

It’s March, so why not have a Shamrock Shake for breakfast? This heathified version from Cook Eat Paleo gets its green from coconut milk, avocado, and mint leaves. It’s both vegan and paleo, so there’s zero guilt while indulging in a St. Patrick’s Day favorite.

10. Raspberry Coconut Smoothie

A sweet, creamy smoothie doesn’t require Greek yogurt or any dairy product, for that matter. The Raspberry Coconut Smoothie from Texanerin, uses a mix of coconut milk, coconut butter, and banana to create a sweet treat that’s healthy enough for breakfast. For those with dairy sensitivities, it’s a win-win.