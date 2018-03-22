12 fun Easter egg decorating techniques you've never tried but should

Hot take: Coloring Easter eggs is more fun than carving pumpkins.

I don’t know if it’s because I prefer spring to fall or just that I don’t like handling pumpkin innards, but I’ve always loved decorating Easter eggs the most! Even when you just use the good old fashioned technique of food coloring and vinegar, there’s something so charming about simple multicolored eggs. Am I wrong?

While straightforward egg dyeing is fun, you can take your Easter decorations to a whole new level thanks to the amazingly crafty minds out there on the internet. Bloggers have tried it all, from using nail polishfor enchanting marbled designs to creating natural dyes from mashed up old veggies. The results? One-of-a-kind Easter eggs that will wow your family and friends.

If you’re feeling adventurous this year, here are 12 of my favorite Easter egg decorating methods that you simply have to try!

1. Gold leaf for glamour

Credit: SheKnows Have you ever seen more luxe Easter eggs?!

They’re luxe. They’re eye-catching. They’re wholly impressive! These gold leaf-covered Easter eggs would make an amazing centerpiece for your holiday table, and to be honest, they’re a lot easier to create than they look. Just order a gold leaf kit ($12.99 on Amazon) and get ready to create the most glamorous Easter eggs ever.

See the tutorial for Gold Leaf Easter Eggs from SheKnows

2. Natural dye for rustic eggs

Credit: Kirsten Rickert Dye eggs using ingredients from your fridge!

No need to buy artificial coloring for your eggs—Mother Nature has you covered! Natural dyes are surprisingly easy to make using ingredients like cabbage, onion peels, turmeric, and grapes. This cool tutorial will show you how to make a rainbow of beautiful rustic-colored eggs, all from kitchen scraps.

See the tutorial for Naturally Dyed Eggs from Kirsten Rickert

3. Nail polish for vibrant marbled eggs

Credit: Alice & Lois All you need is nail polish to create these beauties!

These marbled eggs are truly a work of art. All you need is some nail polish and room-temperature water to recreate these awesome speckled, swirling patterns at home. And what’s even better is that you can use any color nail polish you want (or already have on hand).

See the tutorial for DIY Marbled Indigo Eggs from Alice & Lois

4. Glitter for sparkle lovers

Credit: Girl. Inspired. Use different colors of glitter to make a rainbow of eggs.

There’s no dye required for these sparkly eggs. With the help of some Mod Podge ($6.97 on Amazon) and lots of glitter, you can create your own show-stopping Easter eggs with a wide variety of patterns. Design eggs with polka dots, stripes, chevron, or whatever you want.

See the tutorial for Glitter Easter Eggs from Girl. Inspired.

5. Cabbage for blue robin’s eggs

Credit: Honestly Yum Don't these look like magical bird eggs?!

Believe it or not, the beautiful delicate blue color of these eggs comes from purple cabbage. Weird, right? Once you’ve dyed your eggs, add a touch of whimsy with the help of edible gold paint ($7.68 on Amazon). They look like magical robin eggs, and I’m honestly obsessed!

See the tutorial for DIY Dyed Robin Eggs from Honestly Yum

6. Watercolor for museum-worthy eggs

These Easter eggs are a little more complicated than some of the others, but aren’t they stunning?! If you’re artistically inclined, you can create your own gorgeous watercolor floral eggs with normal food coloring, a paintbrush, and a black Sharpie.

See the tutorial for Watercolor Floral Eggs from Dream A Little Bigger

7. Tissue paper for rainbow eggs

There’s no dye needed for these rainbow-colored eggs. Instead, just drag out that stack of old tissue paper that’s been sitting in your drawer. With the help of a little water, you can transfer the color from the tissue paper onto your Easter eggs, making beautiful multicolored creations with way less mess!

See the tutorial for Tissue Paper Easter Eggs from It’s Always Autumn

8. Typography for eggs the Easter 'punny' will love

Credit: Lovely Indeed What will your typography eggs say?

I’m a sucker for a good pun (who isn’t?), so these silly typography Easter eggs make me smile every time. You can make them by hand, but to be honest, the project will be a lot easier if you have a Cricut machine ($399.99 on Amazon) to cut out the letters for you. Then, the hardest part is deciding what punny phrases to put on your Easter eggs!

See the tutorial for DIY Typography Eggs from Lovely Indeed

9. Watercolor drizzle for neo-traditional eggs

Credit: Spoon Fork Bacon These watercolor eggs are surprisingly easy to make.

Already bought traditional egg dyeing supplies? Perfect! That’s exactly what you need to make these cool striped watercolor eggs. To create these beautiful patterns, simply spoon dye over your eggs and let it drip off. Let each color dry, then add another… and another!

See the tutorial for Watercolor Easter Eggs from Spoon Fork Bacon

10. Cool Whip for super cool eggs

Credit: Crafty Morning Who knew you could dye eggs with Cool Whip?

Some of these tutorials use typical arts and crafts supplies, but this one is definitely more unconventional. Grab a tub of Cool Whip from the supermarket, as you’ll need it to make these gently marbled Easter eggs. It’s a super fun activity to do with the kids—we won’t judge if you sneak a spoonful or five.

See the tutorial for Cool Whip Dyed Easter Eggs from Crafty Morning

11. Paper towels for rainbow tie dye eggs

Credit: One Little Project These tie dye eggs are just so bright and happy!

You won’t catch me in a tie dye shirt, but you will find me making these amazing tie dye Easter Eggs. The colors are so vibrant and pretty, and the process involves just a few basic ingredients like paper towels, food coloring, and twist ties. Just make sure you wear disposable gloves to keep your hands from turning rainbow, too.

See the tutorial for Tie Dye Easter Eggs from One Little Project

12. Rice for speckled eggs

Credit: One Crafty Thing Kids will love shaking up eggs in a jar of rice.

Here’s another unconventional way to color eggs. With this “rice shake” tutorial, you fill a plastic container with uncooked rice and food coloring, then plop in an egg and shake it up. The end result is unique speckled Easter eggs. You can even do a couple rounds of shaking for multicolored creations!

See the tutorial for Rice Shake Easter Eggs from One Crafty Thing

