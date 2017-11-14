These are the best refrigerators of 2017

You might assume that all refrigerators are the same—boring boxes that keep food cold. But there are big differences between these similar-looking appliances.

How do we know? Well, we've tested over 200 fridges in our labs in Cambridge, MA. We evaluate how evenly they cool, whether they keep food at safe temperatures, and how much food they actually fit—not just what the manufacturers say.

Along with user reports of reliability, we used that data to pick the best fridges for your hard-earned money. Here they are.