9 things that will make bringing lunch to work every day easier

Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.

Buying lunch can be great, but packing lunch can help you save money, use up leftovers, and stay healthy. But it's a lot easier if you have the right tools! Whether you're lugging lunch to work or toting a picnic out to the beach, here's everything you need to keep your food fresh and organized. No more brown bags for you!

1. For bringing lunch to work: Uinstone lunch bag Credit: Amazon Adorable enough to bring anywhere without looking out of place, but still totally insulated. Buy now for $9.99 on Amazon.

2. For any occasion: Hango insulated lunch box, set of 2 Credit: Amazon Surprisingly non-dorky. A cooler bag with no extra frills. Buy now for $22.99 on Amazon.

3. For kid-sized meals: Omiebox bento lunch box Credit: Amazon Technically for kids, but with an insulated bowl and other features adults can appreciate. Buy now for $39.50 on Amazon.

4. For holding your food securely: Glasslock 18-piece container set Credit: Amazon We tested a bunch of container sets and this was our favorite! Pack your lunch in these and know they’re great for reheating and unlikely to break or leak. Buy now for $34.99 on Amazon.

5. For keeping things separate: Bentgo eco-friendly lunch container Credit: Amazon Put the main course below and toppings, side dishes, and/or condiments up top. Buy now for $14.99 on Amazon.

6. For fun: iColor neoprene lunch bag Credit: Amazon Insulated to keep your food hot or cold, covered in ridiculous photos to keep you smiling. Buy now for $13.99 on Amazon.

7. For making use of mason jars: Cuppow canning jar lunchbox adaptor Credit: Amazon Got a lot of mason jars? This nifty little device will split it into two compartments to make it easy to fill with salads or other lunch items. Buy now for $8.99 on Amazon.

8. For liquids: Thermos Funtainer 12 ounce bottle Credit: Amazon A classic, sleek thermos to keep hot liquids hot and cold liquids cold. Buy now for $14.99 on Amazon.

9. For keeping it all cool: Bentology ice pack three-pack Credit: Amazon Lighter and more flexible than the hard plastic kind, but reviewers claim it stays cold all day! Bonus: super cute. Buy now for $9.95 on Amazon.

