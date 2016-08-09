7 things you need in your kitchen if you hate the summer heat

Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.

There are few pleasures in the world like the inherent joy of an icy treat on a hot summer’s day. When the temperature is climbing, a cool beverage feels necessary, and a popsicle seems downright refreshing. That's why we all yield to the siren call of the local ice cream truck. For those times when the ice cream truck isn’t waiting around the corner, there are some handy gadgets designed to make your summer eating and drinking experiences as cool as possible. From a popsicle maker to a margarita mixer, here are seven of the chillest options out there.

1. Zoku Quick Pop Maker

Popsicle molds always seem like a good idea in theory, but only if you’re patient enough to wait for them to thoroughly solidify in the freezer. You might be, but I'm not. If I’m jonesing for a popsicle, I want it right away. Luckily, the Zoku Quick Pop Maker can turn out icy, sugary delights in just seven minutes. Sure, it’s not exactly instant gratification, but it’s as close as you’re going to get to expediting the process.



2. Capresso Ice Tea Maker

If you’d rather cool off with a refreshing beverage than a popsicle, Capresso’s got you covered. Add your tea of choice (loose or bagged) to the machine, adjust the strength of the brew, throw some ice into the glass pitcher, and let the machine work its magic. The resulting iced tea can be poured straight from the pitcher. That makes it perfect for outdoor sipping or storing leftovers in the fridge.



3. Coolest Cooler

The Coolest Cooler is the strongest argument for a “more is more” approach to design that we can think of. Churn out smoothies or cocktails in the attached blender, or make use of the built-in plates, knife, corkscrew, bottle opener, and cutting board. Plug your phone into the USB charger or pipe some summer tunes through the removable Bluetooth speaker. There are so many bells and whistles on this thing that it’s easy to forget it’s first and foremost a cooler, and really meant to chill your food and drinks.



4. Cuisinart ICE-30BC Pure Indulgence 2-Quart Ice Cream Maker

Making your own popsicles is all well and good, but homemade ice cream is even more impressive. This 2-quart Cuisinart is automatic, churning out homemade ice cream, sorbet, or frozen yogurt with minimal effort on your part. Your frozen creations are sure to receive lots of compliments from friends who have no idea that you barely lifted a finger, but we’re pretty sure you’re under no obligation to point out the Cuisinart did most of the work. We’re also fans of the design, which is sleeker and less bulky than other ice cream makers on the market.



5. Cooper Cooler Rapid Beverage & Wine Chiller

Nothing’s worse than a lukewarm beer on a hot day. Of course, that’s what refrigerators and coolers are for, but they tend to take some time to cool off. What if you need to chill your drink right away? If you have this Cooper Cooler rapid chiller, then it’s an easy fix. The device chills cans in just one minute and wine bottles in six. Now that’s just downright refreshing.



6. Perlli Ice Chilled Serving Bowl with Domed Lid

If your summer meal involves food that needs to stay on the cooler side, this serving bowl is the way to go. Place ice in the compartment at the bottom of the bowl, then fill the bowl with anything from fruit to pasta salad. A removable divider lets you separate the bowl into four individual compartments, complete with a central dip cup, if you’d like to fill the bowl with more than one type of food at once. A snap-on lid makes it easy to transport. It might not make a lot of sense for a day at the beach, but it’s perfect for an outdoor party or just a particularly hot day.



7. Margaritaville Bahamas Frozen Concoction Maker

It might not be very practical, but who doesn’t want their own frozen margarita maker? This one comes with the "No Brainer" mixer tool, which has measurements for making margaritas, daiquiris, and pina coladas. Fill it up, hit the “shave ‘n blend” button, and enjoy a 36-ounce pitcher of frozen deliciousness. On a sticky summer afternoon, there’s nothing better.



