There’s now an all-black margarita—here’s how to make it at home

Do your margaritas feel too darn festive? Don’t fret, we finally found a margarita that’s reflective of your truest self, just in time for Cinco de Mayo. It's the antidote to the inundation of unicorn foods, and also lets bar-goers know that you probably don't want to talk to them.

via GIPHY

Made with coffee tequila and Kahlua, the Black Margarita looks like a drink for the undead, but tastes like an espresso martini that will definitely make you feel like the life of party.

Created just for us by the tequila-loving whizzes at Boston’s Sunset Cantina, we recommend you serve this on the rocks to remind you of your icy heart, and garnish with black Hawaiian salt to really drive home the point.

Credit: Reviewed.com / Mike Roorda

Ingredients

2 parts coffee tequila

1 part Kahlua

Optional: ½ part Bailey’s Irish Cream

Black Hawaiian salt, for garnish

Directions