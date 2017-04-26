10 insanely clever things on Amazon that will make your life easier

Even if you don't consider yourself a veteran Internet surfer, you probably know that Amazon and other online retailers are chock-full of kitschy gizmos and gadgets... that don't have any real function. Sure, they're cute and nostalgic, but what's the point? Well, I've had enough. I went ahead and put together a list of clever, but useful products. From a marble rolling pin to a compact outlet that swivels and everything in between, I don't think you'll be disappointed.
1. You won't ever have to tie your shoes again thanks to these silicone laces.
Begone, dirty shoe strings!
Buy now on Amazon for $7.99
2. This liner will keep your bath area free of clutter.
This liner has all the pockets you could ever want.
Buy now on Amazon for $12.56
3. This marble rolling pin is super easy to clean.
The smoothness of the marble make it an ideal rolling pin.
Buy now on Amazon for $29.99
4. Like crispy pizza crust? This pizza stone gets the job done.
According to one of our experts, if you're a pizza lover, a pizza stone is a must-have. The stone absorbs the heat and distributes it evenly.
Buy now on Amazon for $39.90
5. These razor-sharp peelers can slice through the toughest fruit.
These Swiss peelers are dishwasher safe too!
Buy now on Amazon for $6.49
6. Amazon's Echo Dot makes an excellent kitchen assistant.
The Amazon Echo Dot is half the size of the original Echo, and more affordable too.
Buy now on Amazon for $49.99
7. This self-watering garden grows vegetables and herbs.
Is your green thumb out of order? No worries. Click and Grow does all the work for you.
Buy now on Amazon for $59.95
8. This swivel outlet is both compact and lightweight.
This gadget is great if need an extra outlet (or three).
Buy now on Amazon for $17.50
9. This tiny device helps you find your lost stuff.
Tile Mate helps you find your phone, your car keys, and more.