BACK TO Back to usat 1c0e0415ce535007b5527ca1658ee1e33cd9b2c21e612e956a1e3af253870599
Menu

10 insanely clever things on Amazon that will make your life easier

The self-watering indoor garden is a godsend

Credit: Amazon
Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.

Even if you don't consider yourself a veteran Internet surfer, you probably know that Amazon and other online retailers are chock-full of kitschy gizmos and gadgets... that don't have any real function. Sure, they're cute and nostalgic, but what's the point? Well, I've had enough. I went ahead and put together a list of clever, but useful products. From a marble rolling pin to a compact outlet that swivels and everything in between, I don't think you'll be disappointed.

Vimeo

Related

10 successful Kickstarter products you can get right now on Amazon

1. You won't ever have to tie your shoes again thanks to these silicone laces.

Shoelace
Credit: Amazon

Begone, dirty shoe strings!

Buy now on Amazon for $7.99

2. This liner will keep your bath area free of clutter.

Shower Curtain
Credit: Amazon

This liner has all the pockets you could ever want.

Buy now on Amazon for $12.56

3. This marble rolling pin is super easy to clean.

Marble
Credit: Amazon

The smoothness of the marble make it an ideal rolling pin.

Buy now on Amazon for $29.99

4. Like crispy pizza crust? This pizza stone gets the job done.

Pizza Stone
Credit: Amazon

According to one of our experts, if you're a pizza lover, a pizza stone is a must-have. The stone absorbs the heat and distributes it evenly.

Buy now on Amazon for $39.90

5. These razor-sharp peelers can slice through the toughest fruit.

Peelers
Credit: Amazon

These Swiss peelers are dishwasher safe too!

Buy now on Amazon for $6.49

6. Amazon's Echo Dot makes an excellent kitchen assistant.

Echo Dot
Credit: Amazon

The Amazon Echo Dot is half the size of the original Echo, and more affordable too.

Buy now on Amazon for $49.99

7. This self-watering garden grows vegetables and herbs.

Click
Credit: Amazon

Is your green thumb out of order? No worries. Click and Grow does all the work for you.

Buy now on Amazon for $59.95

8. This swivel outlet is both compact and lightweight.

Belkin
Credit: Amazon

This gadget is great if need an extra outlet (or three).

Buy now on Amazon for $17.50

9. This tiny device helps you find your lost stuff.

Tile
Credit: Amazon

Tile Mate helps you find your phone, your car keys, and more.

Buy now on Amazon for $24.25

10. This smart thermometer takes accurate oral, rectal, and underarm temperatures.

Thermometer
Credit: Amazon

Buy now on Amazon for $14.60

Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.

What's Your Take?

All Comments
Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Be the first to know about

News, Reviews & Deals

No, I don't need to know

Thank you for signing up!

Look for the latest news & reviews
in your inbox soon.