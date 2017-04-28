BACK TO Back to usat 1c0e0415ce535007b5527ca1658ee1e33cd9b2c21e612e956a1e3af253870599
16 brilliant recipes you can make with an ice cube tray

These hacks are genius

Credit: oceanbounddb / Getty Images
Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.

Ah, the ice cube tray. They're flexible, inexpensive, and capable of turning a subpar drink into a subpar drink with ice in it. For me, they're the unsung heroes of the kitchen. But did you know there are some ice cube tray recipes that don't involve any ice at all? How cool (pun intended) is that!? Well, I spent hours browsing Instagram for ice cube tray hacks and I was not disappointed. From preserving your herbs in oil to making your own frozen yogurt, this list really has it all.

Gettyimages 483179550

1. Preserve your herbs in oil

Get the recipe here

2. Not a fan of watered-down coffee? Add a few coffee ice cubes

There's nothing more refreshing than a potent iced coffee.

Get the recipe here

3. Never waste a jar of tomato sauce again

Spoon the tomato sauce into the tray and freeze overnight.

4. Make your own frozen yogurt

All you have to do is fill the tray with your favorite yogurt and stick it in the freezer.

Get the recipe here

5. These frozen fruit cubes look delicious

This is the perfect summer treat.

Get the recipe here

6. Not sure what to do with that chicken broth? Freeze it!

Mmm, chicken broth. Give me some of that salty goodness right NOW.

Get the recipe here

7. Save some money by freezing your baby food

This person deserves a god damn medal.

Get the recipe here

8. Have some leftover wine? Freeze it!

Throw a couple of wine cubes into a pitcher of sangria. Go wild, but not too wild.

Get the recipe here

9. These milk and cookie ice cubes are life changing

Crush up your favorite cookie, add regular milk (or almond milk), and freeze overnight. Delicious!

Get the recipe here

10. Like sushi? Try using the tray as a sushi mold

Rolling your own sushi isn't easy.

Get the recipe here

11. Make instant chocolate-covered strawberries

They're super easy to make.

Get the recipe here

12. These Kool Aid cubes are a great way to beat the summer heat

Pour the powder into the tray, add water, and freeze overnight.

Get the recipe here

13. Embrace your inner child and make hot chocolate on a stick

You're never too old for hot chocolate. Ignore the naysayers!

Get the recipe here

14. These edible flower cubes are a work of art

Make sure you use the cubes within two weeks.

Get the recipe here

15. Picky toddler? No problem! Try serving them their dinner in an ice cube tray

Don't be afraid to shake things up.

16. These refreshing watermelon pops have me drooling

Watermelon is a healthy snack, right?

Get the recipe here

Credit: Mike Roorda

