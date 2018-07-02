The 10 most popular 4th of July recipes on Pinterest

You have your sparklers, plans to watch fireworks, and sunscreen ready—but what's on your 4th of July menu? Hopefully you're not just sticking to hot dogs and burgers when there's so much festive fun to be had in the kitchen.

To dress up your fourth, we rounded up the 10 most-pinned patriotic recipes on Pinterest. For more inspiration, check out Pinterest’s 50 for the 4th board for even more red, white, and blue fun.

1. Buzzed cherry bombs

This boozy recipe is super simple: just soak maraschino cherries in flavored vodka, dip in chocolate and sprinkles, and share with friends. That’s probably why it’s the most popular recipe this year.

Popularity: 171k saves

2. Coconut water fresh berry popsicles

This fourth is going to be hot all over the country, so you'll need something to cool down with. These fun and healthy two-ingredient coconut water and fresh berry popsicles are so easy to make and will surely rehydrate you.

Popularity: 53k saves

3. Rice Krispie bites

When are Rice Krispie treats not a crowd pleaser? These get a festive twist with red and blue food coloring, and their small, poppable size are perfect for poolside parties and quick snacking.

Popularity: 155k saves

4. 4th of July fruit salad

Don't just gorge on 'dogs and burgers at your cookout. This light and refreshing red, white, and blue fruit salad is tossed with a minty honey-lime dressing and is great alongside barbecued food.

Popularity: 41k saves

5. Patriotic dipped pretzels

If you’re looking for a 4th treat that’s as stunning as it is simple, look no further. These gorgeous treats require only a few ingredients and very little artistic talent—we promise.

Popularity: 134k saves

6. Fireworks pudding cookies

These brown sugar cookies are so soft and chewy. The secret to their deliciousness is the packet of pudding: it keeps them super moist for days on end.

Popularity: 86k saves

7. Firecracker cake

This festive cake looks like a firework all by itself. The red, white, and blue runs inside and out, from a marbled center to drizzled red, white, and blue frostings and star-spangled sprinkles.

Popularity: 81k saves

8. Strawberry cheesecake bites

All the cheesecake flavor, and none of the guilt. Simply halve strawberries, fill them with a tasty cheesecake mixture, and top them with blueberries. So easy, and so delicious.

Popularity: 73k saves

9. Red, white, blue fruit cubes

Regardless if you're cooling down a vodka lemonade or if you just want to dress up your water, these fruit-filled ice cubes are both tasty and festive.

Popularity: 63k saves

10. Red, white, blue sangria

A berry-loaded sangria is sure to delight your adult guests. Make a huge batch with sparkling grape juice and a dry white wine. Bonus points if you fill glasses with red, white, and blue fruit cubes above!

Popularity: 39k saves