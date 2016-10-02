BACK TO Back to usat 1c0e0415ce535007b5527ca1658ee1e33cd9b2c21e612e956a1e3af253870599
The secret to your best selfie is hiding in your fridge, says Kylie Jenner

An average-looking reporter tries out Kylie’s photo tip.

Credit: Snapchat/Kylie Jenner
Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.

If you don’t love how you look in photos, selfie specialist Kylie Jenner has a tip: Just open the refrigerator door.

Jenner once posted a Snapchat of her striking a pose mid-snack. The image—captioned, “Wait my refrigerator has the best lighting”—clearly shows her basking in the glow of her fridge, complete with a dairy bin as a backdrop.

It's not often that you can learn from a master. So, as a chronically unphotogenic person who just happens to own a refrigerator, I had to try this trick out myself.


After paying a $2.99 a month subscription fee to watch Kylie’s video tour of her own kitchen, I found out that the fridge in question is a 42-inch Viking Professional built-in model. Unsurprisingly for Jenner, who enjoys showing off a taste for the finer things in life, it retails for a hair under $10,000.

My trustworthy Amana helped me get the best selfie I’ve ever taken. Tweet It

Viking touts the fridge as having “Bright, energy efficient LED lighting from top and sidewalls.” Would I have to spend that kind of cash to get the same effect?

To test out Kylie’s theory, I stuck my head and my phone inside my own fridge, which cost me a tenth of that amount. (My fridge isn't as tall as hers, so I had to bend down a bit.)

Here’s the result:

Keith Fridge Selfie
Credit: Reviewed.com / Keith Barry
This is as good as it gets, folks.

While I probably won’t end up on the cover of Glamour, I was still pretty pleased. Despite the fact I just rolled out of bed on a Sunday morning, my trustworthy Amana helped me get what might be the best selfie I’ve ever taken—and I wasn’t even wearing Kyshadow.

